 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Grads can leave Iola. But no matter where they go, ‘plugging in’ matters

As a high-schooler, I never imagined coming home. And maybe that’s not the point. The point is teaching kids how to better their community, wherever they land.

By

Columnists

January 26, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Iola High School students discuss what they envision for their futures, including whether a return to Iola would be in the cards. Photo by Vickie Moss

This Tuesday’s conversation at Iola High School organized by Thrive Allen County’s high school interns brought around 300 students together to imagine what could be different and how things could improve in their hometown.

It’s rare anyone asks teenagers for unfiltered opinions, so I was curious to hear what they had to say. I also wondered how I would have reacted as a high-schooler. What did I want to change about Iola back then? Is the list still the same?

Some things surprised me — their wishes for more history classes and dreams of a roller skating rink. Others, like more diverse restaurants, an indoor swimming pool, and more small businesses, made me nod in agreement.

Related
January 26, 2024
March 22, 2018
February 23, 2013
August 28, 2012
Most Popular