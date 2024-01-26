Grads can leave Iola. But no matter where they go, ‘plugging in’ matters

This Tuesday’s conversation at Iola High School organized by Thrive Allen County’s high school interns brought around 300 students together to imagine what could be different and how things could improve in their hometown.

It’s rare anyone asks teenagers for unfiltered opinions, so I was curious to hear what they had to say. I also wondered how I would have reacted as a high-schooler. What did I want to change about Iola back then? Is the list still the same?

Some things surprised me — their wishes for more history classes and dreams of a roller skating rink. Others, like more diverse restaurants, an indoor swimming pool, and more small businesses, made me nod in agreement.