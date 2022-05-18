 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hawkins plays loose with Medicaid facts

Learn the facts. Eighty percent of Kansans support Medicaid expansion, including a majority of Democrats and Republicans, and rural and urban residents.

By

Columnists

May 18, 2022 - 3:07 PM

Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins chats during session on March 21. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins recently wrote an opinion piece about Medicaid (Kancare) expansion filled with fear, misleading statements and downright untruths. He cited few facts, numbers or statistics. Instead, he relied on outrageous statements that have floated around unreliable websites for years.

I’d like to set the record straight.

Hawkins warns that disabled citizens’ care would be put in jeopardy by Medicaid expansion. He writes that by “adding able-bodied adults to the program” it “results in the same resources being spread more thinly across an ever-growing population.”

Related
May 16, 2022
March 11, 2022
February 2, 2021
September 18, 2019
Most Popular