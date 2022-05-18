Hawkins plays loose with Medicaid facts

Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins recently wrote an opinion piece about Medicaid (Kancare) expansion filled with fear, misleading statements and downright untruths. He cited few facts, numbers or statistics. Instead, he relied on outrageous statements that have floated around unreliable websites for years.

I’d like to set the record straight.

Hawkins warns that disabled citizens’ care would be put in jeopardy by Medicaid expansion. He writes that by “adding able-bodied adults to the program” it “results in the same resources being spread more thinly across an ever-growing population.”