I’m a neuroscientist. We’re thinking about Biden’s age in the wrong way

Rather than focusing on candidates’ ages per se, we should consider whether they have the capabilities to do the job. 

February 13, 2024 - 3:42 PM

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. Scientists say it’s normal to be more forgetful as we age. In fact, memory decline typically begins at age 30. But there’s a big difference between not being able to pull up someone’s name or a specific date and when a memory is seemingly lost altogether. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Special Counsel Robert K. Hur’s report, in which he declined to prosecute President Biden for his handling of classified documents, also included a much-debated assessment of Mr. Biden’s cognitive abilities.

“Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

As an expert on memory, I can assure you that everyone forgets. In fact, most of the details of our lives — the people we meet, the things we do and the places we go — will inevitably be reduced to memories that capture only a small fraction of those experiences.

