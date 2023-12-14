Ireland thought it was immune to the far right. It was wrong

A little after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, a man stabbed three children and a woman outside a primary school in downtown Dublin. The woman and one of the children, a 5-year-old girl, were seriously injured. The suspect — who was injured while being subdued, and has yet to be interviewed — is originally from Algeria, a naturalized Irish citizen who has been here for two decades. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

Messages speculating about the man’s nationality quickly started to circulate on the social platforms X and Telegram. Other messages called for people to descend on the city center. One widely shared voice message from a Telegram group called Enough Is Enough encouraged people to go downtown at 7 p.m. and just “kill them,” referring to anyone perceived as a foreigner.

What happened afterward left police officers injured, more than 30 arrested so far, buses, a tram and police cars burned, and a country reeling from the realization that there are far-right agitators here, too.