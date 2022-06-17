Jan. 6, 2021: Saved from the lion’s den

It’s a good bet something is awry when the President of the United States is asked to pardon someone before he’s been charged with a crime.

But that’s exactly what John Eastman did in the waning days of former President Donald Trump’s term.

Eastman, a close adviser to then-president Trump, knew his advice to subvert the 2020 election was illegal. In fact, he even admitted as much to the president. But once Eastman had convinced Trump that Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election results — which he didn’t — there was no turning back for Trump, and Eastman was doomed to go along for the ride.