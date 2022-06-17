 | Fri, Jun 17, 2022
Jan. 6, 2021: Saved from the lion’s den

It's frightening to think of the outcome had Vice President Mike Pence followed his superior's advice

June 17, 2022 - 4:00 PM

Greg Jacob, former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, testifies before the House Select Committee on Thursday, June 16, 2022. While sequestered for five hours in a bunker during the riots, Jacob said he turned to his Bible for solace. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

It’s a good bet something is awry when the President of the United States is asked to pardon someone before he’s been charged with a crime.

But that’s exactly what John Eastman did in the waning days of former President Donald Trump’s term.

Eastman, a close adviser to then-president Trump, knew his advice to subvert the 2020 election was illegal. In fact, he even admitted as much to the president. But once Eastman had convinced Trump that Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election results — which he didn’t — there was no turning back for Trump, and Eastman was doomed to go along for the ride.

