Kansas Housing data sheds light on the political challenges

December brought Kansas its first comprehensive look at its housing needs in nearly three decades. This report is a bonanza for policy geeks and anyone who cares about housing issues.

The Office of Rural Prosperity, created by Governor Laura Kelly, partnered with the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, Kansas’s housing finance agency, to sponsor the report. It provides localized data on housing needs, population trends, and market dynamics.

If you want to address housing challenges facing average Kansans, the data in this report are the start.