 | Wed, Sep 15, 2021
Menu Search Log in

McConnell could avert another Jan. 6

Though the goal of the protestors to overturn the 2020 presidential election results failed, they set a dangerous precedent.

By

Columnists

September 15, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Congress staffers barricade themselves after Trump supporters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

This weekend, supporters of former President Donald Trump plan to march on Washington in a show of support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and now face federal prosecution.

“We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection,” one of the organizers explained.

In the rioters’ telling, they invaded the Capitol with baseball bats and bear spray merely to ask Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop an election they believed to be fraudulent.

Related
May 24, 2021
February 11, 2021
January 12, 2021
January 7, 2021
Most Popular