McConnell could avert another Jan. 6

This weekend, supporters of former President Donald Trump plan to march on Washington in a show of support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and now face federal prosecution.

“We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection,” one of the organizers explained.

In the rioters’ telling, they invaded the Capitol with baseball bats and bear spray merely to ask Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop an election they believed to be fraudulent.