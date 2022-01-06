Biden addresses nation on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — Speaking from inside the U.S. Capitol on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Biden challenged the nation to reject political violence and rededicate itself to the defense of democracy at a time when lies about the last election have become ingrained in American society.

“You can’t love your country only when you win,” he said. “You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.”

The speech included Biden’s sharpest and most extended denunciation of former President Trump since taking office last year, criticizing him for “doing nothing for hours” as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification of the 2020 election.