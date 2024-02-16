Navalny: Courage incarnate

For the last 15 years I have anxiously watched the trajectory of Alex Navalny, the Russian dissident who so bravely exposed President Vladimir Putin as the ruthless dictator he is.

On Friday morning, Navalny, age 47, died in a Siberian prison.

According to news reports, the overwhelming sentiment in Russia is of despair. Even from a prison cell Navalny was their beacon. Warning, guiding, signaling to not give in to the widespread corruption that is rotting Russia inside out.