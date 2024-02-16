 | Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Navalny: Courage incarnate

The Russian dissident could have taken up France and Germany's offers of political asylum, but knew his fight was strongest when waged shoulder-to-shoulder amongst the thousands of others yearning for a chance at freedom

By

Columnists

February 16, 2024 - 4:08 PM

A man holds a poster with a portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 16. Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence. He was 47. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

For the last 15 years I have anxiously watched the trajectory of Alex Navalny, the Russian dissident who so bravely exposed President Vladimir Putin as the ruthless dictator he is.

On Friday morning, Navalny, age 47, died in a Siberian prison.

According to news reports, the overwhelming sentiment in Russia is of despair. Even from a prison cell Navalny was their beacon. Warning, guiding, signaling to not give in to the widespread corruption that is rotting Russia inside out.

