Parenthood does not equate talent

I welcomed Sunday’s news that President Joe Biden would not run for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead.

As a former attorney general for California, Harris was tough on crime, prosecuting predators, fraudsters and cheaters at all levels.

As a U.S. Senator, Harris is remembered for her interview in 2018 with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when she asked him, “Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?”

Kavanaugh could not, which didn’t stop him from turning back the clock on women’s reproductive rights when in 2022 he joined the majority in overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established abortion as a fundamental right. Ever since, individual states have taken it upon themselves to either protect or deny a woman’s reproductive rights.

With Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee, this election will be certain to put women’s rights — or the lack thereof — front and center.

Still feeling his way on how to attack Harris, former President Donald Trump is falling back on insults, calling her “Dumb as a rock,” “Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” and the failsafe “radical.”

As Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance is now trying to backpedal comments he made in 2021 with former-Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson when he said the country’s ills are due to Harris and other “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.

“The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance said. If you haven’t mothered a child, he maintained, you don’t have “a direct stake” in the country’s direction.

Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014 when she was 49. Emhoff, a divorcé, has two children, Cole and Ella.

Wanting to sidestep the stepmom tag, Cole and Ella call her “Momala.”

They are a family.

And for Vance to say otherwise, is an affront to the millions of stepparents the world over.

Undeterred, Vance and his “pro-family” party are digging in.

On Sunday, conservative commentator and attorney Will Chamberlain posted that Harris shouldn’t be president because she has “no children.”

Since when did bearing children imbue a woman with genius? And dare I question whether Chamberlain is slighting his own sex?