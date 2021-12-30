 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Politics now determine our health outcomes. Is there any hope?

A state's political leaning is now the greatest determinant as to whether its residents get the vaccine and follow other recommended protocols to fight the pandemic.

December 30, 2021 - 10:00 AM

A sign urging fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 is displayed during the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals game at Camden Yards on Sept. 8, 2021, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images/TNS)

The biggest surprise of 2021 is that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us despite the wide availability of free vaccines and booster shots. 

Unbelievably, our politics have bifurcated what should be a united response to a health crisis of this magnitude. Instead, there’s a conservative vs. progressive answer to what should be done.

Kansas continues to lag in vaccination rates, at 56% fully vaccinated. That puts us in 28th place. Yes, better than Oklahoma, at 39th, and Missouri,  41st.

