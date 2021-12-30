Politics now determine our health outcomes. Is there any hope?

The biggest surprise of 2021 is that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us despite the wide availability of free vaccines and booster shots.

Unbelievably, our politics have bifurcated what should be a united response to a health crisis of this magnitude. Instead, there’s a conservative vs. progressive answer to what should be done.

Kansas continues to lag in vaccination rates, at 56% fully vaccinated. That puts us in 28th place. Yes, better than Oklahoma, at 39th, and Missouri, 41st.