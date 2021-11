The surprise is not that the Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature voted to weaken the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that Gov. Laura Kelly did not veto it.

With the stroke of a pen, Kelly could have stood up for business leaders wanting to protect their workforces against the pandemic.

Instead, she caved to fear-mongers who continue to spread lies about the safety of the vaccine. The state’s death toll to COVID-19 today is 6,6470, including six children.