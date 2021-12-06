 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Remembering Bob Dole: Will we see his like again?

He was known for his self-deprecating humor, his wit, and his generosity to those of opposing parties.

By

Columnists

December 6, 2021 - 9:25 AM

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole and former President George H.W. Bush receive a standing ovation after Bush introduced Dole at a rally, Oct. 31, 1996. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Bob Dole died Sunday. He was 98 and battled lung cancer to the end. 

Dole has a lot of “onlys” to his name. He was the only American who lost a bid to be vice President (under Jerry Ford) and lost his own presidential bid, in 1996.

Most who knew him would call him a statesman. That label hardly fits anyone in Washington, D.C., these days. In fact, the 21st century has produced few statesmen in all levels of American government. Men and women in public office who do nothing but vilify the opposition and throw out conspiracy theories pandering to the masses are not statesmen.

Related
December 6, 2021
December 5, 2021
February 19, 2021
September 28, 2020
Most Popular