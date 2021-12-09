 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Dole: ‘An American giant’

Accolades continued to pour in for the late Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98. Dole will lie in state today at the U.S. Capitol.

December 9, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole smiles during his closing remarks in his visit to the Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus on Tuesday, April 22, 2014, in Lawrence. Photo by (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/MCT)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state today at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.

President Joe Biden is expected to offer remarks at this morning’s ceremony with invited guests and congressional leaders in the Capitol Rotunda for the former Republican senator and presidential contender. Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, died Sunday at the age of 98.

“For those like me who had the honor of calling him a friend, Bob Dole was an American giant,” President Joe Biden said in a Wednesday speech in Kansas City, Mo.

