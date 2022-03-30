Russian cyberattacks have always been a threat

Reports of Russian cyberattacks against our domestic infrastructure have raised alarms and calls for heightened vigilance across the United States’ public and private sectors. Given that the U.S. and its allies have imposed significant economic sanctions against Russia for its attack of Ukraine, state-sponsored Russian cyberattacks are likely; they may be viewed as an effective form of retaliation.

Domestic infrastructure, including our nation’s power grid, food supply chain, water systems, financial system and government agencies, have all been targets of cyberattacks for years.

For example, last spring, ransomware attacks against the Colonial pipeline and meat producer JBS temporarily disrupted fuel and food supply chains. The attacks were traced to an organization based in Russia. Its motives were clearly financial — secure payments from large organizations with deep pockets that cannot afford such a disruption to their operations and supply chains.