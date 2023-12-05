Sandra Day O’Connor: A tender force

In the wake of Sandra Day O’Connor’s passing, I saw a photo of her with my father, Ronald Reagan, after he had nominated her to be the first woman on the Supreme Court. They were outside on the grounds of the White House, walking side by side, smiling, obviously in the midst of a conversation. These were two people who were athletic, strong, driven to make a difference in the world.

I find it poignant to see them in that form, knowing, as we now do, that both would later be eroded by dementia. Both would make the rare choice to go public with the news of their diagnosis. And both would die from complications of the disease, which always wins in the end.

But before any of that, the disease would come for Sandra Day O’Connor’s husband, John Jay O’Connor III.