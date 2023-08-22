Space junk is out of control

Last month, a mysterious metal object washed up on a remote beach in western Australia. A few days later, the Australian Space Agency announced that it was probably the charred remains of an Indian space launch vehicle — a suspicion subsequently confirmed by the Indians.

Welcome to the age of raining space debris.

The number of satellites launched into orbit each year is growing almost exponentially. Last year, researchers at the University of British Columbia estimated that if this pattern continues, there’s a 1-in-10 chance in the next 10 years that debris from space activities — often scalding-hot metal shards — will fall from the sky and kill someone. They also found that populations in the Global South are at greater risk than their northern neighbors, even though they are responsible for only a fraction of orbital space launches.