 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Stocking the freezer to cost more this year

Higher prices will provide plenty of incentive to rebuild the nation’s cattle herd, but that won’t start until ranchers begin retaining heifers, which will eventually have calves of their own.

By

Columnists

August 21, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Beef eaters have had a couple of years with decent prices. Now we’re going to see the other side of the market because drought has culled the cattle herd to its lowest level in about a decade.USDA PHOTO

For the first time in a long time, I won’t have to spend a Saturday defrosting an upright freezer in anticipation of the local meat processer calling to say our half steer is ready for pick up. Ideally this would have happened last fall, but I was really trading one hand-me-down freezer for another. And I’m a firm believer in beggars not being choosers.

The old freezer should have been scrapped a long time ago. Instead, it lives on in my brother’s garage. When I say old, I really mean ancient. It originally resided in my childhood basement and then my parents’ garage before I somehow agreed to take possession of it about a decade ago. It’s kept everything cold all that time, usually by encapsulating anything on the top two shelves in varying layers of ice.

Through some sort of magic, it’s replacement hasn’t developed the slightest hint of frost anywhere. Maybe it’s because the seal is fully intact. Or the auto defrost function is more than a marketing gimmick. Either way, when the locker calls, I won’t have to spend a day chipping out bundles of beef from a shelf.

Related
January 3, 2022
October 19, 2021
July 23, 2020
April 28, 2020
Most Popular