Students prove civic bonafides in ‘We the People’

The We the People competition has trained young Americans to know and engage in our democratic system for over 30 years.

It has long been recorded that Benjamin Franklin, when departing the Constitutional Convention in 1787, was asked “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”

The American sage responded warily: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Our ability to “keep it” feels as uncertain now as at any time in the past 150 years. Yet, in the current political maelstrom we lose sight of the many truly patriotic Americans — public officials, community leaders, reformers, teachers and students — who are daily devoted to the health and well-being of our democracy.

I was privileged to witness the April national finals of We the People, a competition that has trained young Americans to know and engage in our democratic system for over 30 years. I was inspired and motivated by the talented emerging citizens in action.

High school teams, having advanced through state-level competitions, came from places as diverse as Denver, Reno and Richmond and a rural East Coast town of 3,000. The students had prepared constitutional and legal issues in depth and were then questioned by sitting state and local judges, public defenders, and lawyers in simulated congressional hearings.

The topics were pertinent and challenging, including:

• How did the Framers’ experience with state constitutions influence the writing of the U.S. Constitution?

• How was due process of the 14th Amendment interpreted by courts after the Civil War?

• Has the Constitution’s “take care” clause that laws be faithfully executed expanded presidential powers?

• What are the implications of artificial intelligence on the criminal justice system?

The students offered cogent, detailed responses in debate, citing case after case to buttress their arguments and, at times, finishing each other’s sentences. They also did not hesitate to differ thoughtfully with their teammates.

The purpose is to learn and demonstrate “how” to think, not “what” to think, about serious matters.

The judges saw great promise in the students, commenting variously:

• “She has the skills of an outstanding leader.”

• “How can high school kids be so smart?”

• “I know prosecutors and defense attorneys who don’t know the law like that young man.”

Ben Franklin would be rightfully impressed with these young scholars, and with We the People and other resources made available by the Center for Civic Education about which I learned.

K-12 civic learning is critical, and the center’s Lesson Plan Library includes a wide range of offerings for K-12 classrooms that have been used by hundreds of teachers across the country.

The We the People Open Course, self-paced and online, introduces learners to the philosophical foundations of the Constitution through modern interpretation and the application of its ideals, employing videos of renowned scholars explaining key concepts and leading exercises.

The organization’s Strengthening Democracy in America series is composed of 10 courses that provide an in-depth look at the modern American political system. Participants learn from notable scholars about the government and how citizens can exercise their rights and responsibilities.

Today we can all be very excited about and thankful for the promising young Americans who will shape our democracy in the years to come and for the critically important work of the Center for Civic Education.