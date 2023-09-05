 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
Tennessee legislators ignore their constituents’ gun safety concerns

Americans, whether they own a gun or don’t, want guns kept out of the hands of dangerous and unstable people. Americans, whether they vote for Republicans or Democrats, don’t want children to be blasted into bits at their school desks.

September 5, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the Tennessee House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 28, in Nashville, Tenn. Legislators chose to do nothing. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

“No Significant Action Taken on TN Gun Laws” read the headline of The Tennessean on Wednesday, the day after the Tennessee General Assembly ended a special legislative session on gun safety. To call that headline an understatement is itself an understatement.

Mary Joyce, whose daughter attends the Covenant School, where three third-graders and three staff members were murdered in a shooting on March 27, was much more direct.

In this screen grab from surveillance video by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Audrey Hale, 28, points an assault-style weapon inside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/TNS)

“My daughter was hunted at her school,” Ms. Joyce said, fighting tears. “She now understands what it feels like to be shot at. Since then, every single day she worries if it will be her last because it almost was. As a mother, I’m going to have to look my 9-year-old in the eye and tell her nothing. Our elected representatives have done nothing. Our state has done nothing to make you safer or to prevent this from happening again and again and again and again.”

