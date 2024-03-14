The case for a college education

Americans are losing faith in college education. A recent Gallup poll found that only 36 percent of respondents have “quite a lot” or “a great deal” of faith in higher ed. Multi-billionaire Peter Thiel is offering 20 students $100,000 grants each if they agree not to go to college, working on scientific and technological innovations instead.

There is a sharp partisan divide. Republicans are particularly skeptical, denouncing universities for their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) courses and programs.

For example, the entire office of DEI at the University of Florida was recently closed in order to comply with new state policies. Similar policies are under consideration in Kansas and numerous other “red” states.