Though unlikely, recent election upsets could be a sign of more to come

At a recent conference at Wichita State University, four political observers were asked to make their predictions for next week’s elections. All four said they believed Sharice Davids would win re-election in the Third Congressional District; three out of the four said they believed Governor Laura Kelly would be re-elected; and two out of the four said they believed Chris Mann would defeat Kris Kobach and be elected Kansas’s attorney general. But further down the ballot? The agreement was near unanimous: Nov. 8 will likely be a terrible night for the Democrats.

“Near unanimous,” of course, means at least one voice of dissent. The dissenter was me.

Am I confident in my belief that Kansas, come Nov. 8, may provide national Democrats with some tiny, consoling glimmers of blue during a rough night? Not remotely. So why bother saying so, when the usual political science variables — a midterm election during the first term of an unpopular President at a time of high inflation — point towards a Democratic bloodbath?