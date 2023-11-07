What the Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel taught me about war

During seminary, I studied genocide with Dr. Elie Wiesel.

For three fall semesters I had a seat around a large oak table in a classroom on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. Wiesel, a Nobel Prize winner, humanitarian and Nazi concentration camp survivor, lived in New York City but traveled to Boston once a week to teach the interdisciplinary graduate seminar. Would-be students had to write an essay to win a place in the course.

I’d spent part of the summer of 1997 in Travnik, Bosnia, as a United Methodist Church volunteer living with a Muslim family, playing with children who had survived war and ethnic cleansing. The cease-fire was months old and tenuous in some places. The facade of almost every building was scarred from shelling. We were warned to never step on grass because buried landmines had not been cleared.