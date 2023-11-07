 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

What the Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel taught me about war

Here is what he taught me: All suffering is sacred. We should never compare and rank suffering as if some massacres are worse and some are justified. And again and again he told us you must always, always speak out. You can never keep silent. 

By

Columnists

November 7, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Smoke billows during Israeli strikes on Gaza City. In just under a month, Israeli strikes have killed more than 10,000 people in Gaza, including an estimated 4,100 children, and injured more than 25,000 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday. (Ibrahim Hams/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

During seminary, I studied genocide with Dr. Elie Wiesel. 

For three fall semesters I had a seat around a large oak table in a classroom on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. Wiesel, a Nobel Prize winner, humanitarian and Nazi concentration camp survivor, lived in New York City but traveled to Boston once a week to teach the interdisciplinary graduate seminar. Would-be students had to write an essay to win a place in the course.

I’d spent part of the summer of 1997 in Travnik, Bosnia, as a United Methodist Church volunteer living with a Muslim family, playing with children who had survived war and ethnic cleansing. The cease-fire was months old and tenuous in some places. The facade of almost every building was scarred from shelling. We were warned to never step on grass because buried landmines had not been cleared. 

Related
June 2, 2023
October 20, 2021
July 6, 2020
February 25, 2019
Most Popular