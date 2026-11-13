Will both parties learn the wrong lessons from the election?
Kansans have not handed anyone a mandate. They have issued a challenge.
The biggest danger after any election is not losing. It is drawing the wrong conclusions about why you won or lost.
That risk is especially high in Kansas after the 2026 election.
Republicans will likely point to the state’s enduring partisan fundamentals and conclude that Kansas remains safely Republican. Democrats will point to their gains and argue that Kansas is continuing its steady march toward competitiveness. Both narratives contain a kernel of truth. Both also risk missing what voters were actually trying to say.
Alexandra Middlewood – Insight Kansas
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