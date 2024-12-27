Worthy goals make for easier success with New Year’s resolutions 

I’m piggy-backing from a recent New York Times article that says if your New Year’s resolution is to be happier, then don’t put yourself first.

Forget the spa retreat, the gym membership, or the make-over and instead invest in your relationships.

Engage in activities that broaden your circle of friends. Do things that strengthen your ties with others; especially your loved ones.

Specifically, do something nice for others because the inherent byproduct is it gives you joy.

Happiness is a shared experience.

Though I know this advice is true, it’s sometimes a challenge for me to embrace.

I don’t know if I can be classified as an introvert, but I certainly enjoy my solitude.