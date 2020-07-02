County officials should treat COVID like the public health crisis it is

On Monday morning, The Register established a face mask policy for employees. Expecting pushback, I came prepared with charts showing the increase in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Kansas as well as how it’s the younger demographic, those 18-44, that are now being hit hardest.

Susan Lynn

As a group, we discussed a backup plan in case one of us contracts the virus, making it necessary for all but a skeleton crew to work from home. Fortunately, we have good IT support, allowing us to construct the paper remotely if need be.

We also discussed how we each have a responsibility to help curb the spread of the virus by wearing masks when meeting with clients or doing interviews.