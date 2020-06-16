Court honors rights of LGBTQ community

The U.S. Supreme Court caught up with public sentiment Monday when it agreed to protect the rights of gay and transgender people in the workplace.

By a 6-3 vote, the justices ruled employers cannot discriminate against employees because of their sexual orientation. The decision included the buy-in of conservative-leaning Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, wrote the majority opinion.

The prevailing justices ruled that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on one’s race, religion, national origin and sex, also covers the rights of those who are gay and transgender.