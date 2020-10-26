Decisions about COVID come with consequences

Back in the spring, Kansas decided it was more important to open bars in June than to send kids back to school in August.

About the same time, Kansans also decided that we cared less about protecting one another from a highly contagious disease than about people’s aversion to face masks.

And simultaneously, as a state and a nation, we decided it was fine to flout pandemic-related laws, especially since so many police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials proudly refused to enforce them anyway.