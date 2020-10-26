Menu Search Log in

Decisions about COVID come with consequences

There's no way to eliminate all possibility of infection, but we can target the kinds of activities and environments that put people at risk.

October 26, 2020

Guests wear face masks while visiting the Disney Springs shopping and dining district in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Back in the spring, Kansas decided it was more important to open bars in June than to send kids back to school in August. 

About the same time, Kansans also decided that we cared less about protecting one another from a highly contagious disease than about people’s aversion to face masks.

And simultaneously, as a state and a nation, we decided it was fine to flout pandemic-related laws, especially since so many police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials proudly refused to enforce them anyway.

