A path to stopping Russia in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an intolerable horror from the start.

It has escalated into a genocide with both targeted and indiscriminate killings of Ukrainian civilians in what amounts to a terror campaign to subdue a people.

President Joe Biden was correct to call Russian atrocities a genocide, and even if the declaration is not yet official policy, it raises the moral urgency for all free governments to engage in meaningful and even painful steps to defeat a nihilistic and murderous dictator.