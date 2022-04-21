 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
A path to stopping Russia in Ukraine

Europe's greatest lever against Russian aggression has yet to be pulled — dramatically reducing German's purchase of Russian energy

April 21, 2022

A woman walks in front of a hotel building that was destroyed as a result of shellfire on April 21, 2022, in Mykolaiv area Ukraine. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images/TNS)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an intolerable horror from the start.

It has escalated into a genocide with both targeted and indiscriminate killings of Ukrainian civilians in what amounts to a terror campaign to subdue a people.

President Joe Biden was correct to call Russian atrocities a genocide, and even if the declaration is not yet official policy, it raises the moral urgency for all free governments to engage in meaningful and even painful steps to defeat a nihilistic and murderous dictator.

