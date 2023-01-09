Anti-democracy riots in Brazil hauntingly familiar to Americans

In echoes of our own Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol uprising, supporters of the recently ousted Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil stormed the nation’s seat of government on Sunday in protest of his defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October.

Having been convinced the election was rigged, thousands ransacked the three offices of government, bursting into Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential office.

The damage and violence was significant. Fires were set, windows broken, works of art both stolen and destroyed, and the outnumbered police officers violently attacked.