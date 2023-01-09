 | Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Anti-democracy riots in Brazil hauntingly familiar to Americans

Bolsonaro still has refused to unequivocally accept his defeat, a fact that has kept thousands of his supporters stewing for revenge.

By

Editorials

January 9, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Planalto Presidential Palace security members inspect offices destroyed by supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro after an invasion in Brasilia on Jan. 9, 2023. - Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Monday, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that triggered an international outcry. (Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

In echoes of our own Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol uprising, supporters of the recently ousted Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil stormed the nation’s seat of government on Sunday in protest of his defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October.

Having been convinced the election was rigged, thousands ransacked the three offices of government, bursting into Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential office.

The damage and violence was significant. Fires were set, windows broken, works of art both stolen and destroyed, and the outnumbered police officers violently attacked.

