The Docking State Office Building was designed with someone like Don Draper in mind.

Its design is straight out of “Mad Men.” The ventilation system was even conceived with smokers in mind.

But it’s current state is more like Draper’s real identity Dick Whitman — a sad state. The 14-story midcentury structure in the Capitol Complex once housed many of the state’s agencies. Today it sits mostly vacant. It hasn’t had a major renovation since its construction in 1957.