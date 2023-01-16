Bird flu culprit behind skyrocketing egg prices

As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately.

Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu.” Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.

This viral disease appears to be spread by the migration of wild birds which puts Kansas’ domestic birds at risk. HPAI causes severe disease and high mortality in infected poultry and is a concern for the possibility of being transmitted to humans who are exposed.