Brian Kemp’s election reality test

One myth that Democrats and the press continue to peddle about Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election is that it came close to succeeding. But as the latest indictment in Georgia shows, it never really had a chance.

The frantic, bumbling efforts of the alleged Trump conspirators were stymied at every turn — by Republican officeholders. Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to stop the counting of electoral votes. The scheme to have states choose alternative slates of electors in favor of Donald Trump in states won by Joe Biden failed miserably in every state.

In Georgia, the stalwarts included Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who were privately leaned on and publicly denounced by Mr. Trump.