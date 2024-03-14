 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Byte down: TikTok scapegoated for failure to regulate Big Tech

Congress should commit to making up for lost time and start looking at an industry that has been allowed to grow over the last three decades into a series of dominant monopolies with little in the way of oversight or guardrails

By

Editorials

March 14, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Congress' outrage at the danger of social media apps is somewhat of a farce.

In a political stampede Wednesday, the House overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force the social media app TikTok to be divested from China-based owner ByteDance, or face banning. The Senate should have more sense and slow this down.

If the concern is that TikTok might become rife with propaganda, disinformation or anti-democratic junk, and the expectation is that this will be ameliorated by sale to a U.S. entity, we have some bad news. 

The site once known as Twitter has plunged into much of the same muck since its purchase by American billionaire and noted narcissist Elon Musk, who got rid of a huge swath of the trust and safety team and has dedicated himself to pushing racist great replacement garbage, jetted to the top of users’ feeds by an algorithm tailored to uplift his posts.

