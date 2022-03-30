Congress ducks responsibility with cutting Covid relief and response

Earlier this month, Congress cut the purse strings to funding Covid-19 relief and response.

The decision means money that provides free Covid tests, treatments and vaccines will quickly dry up. Already, states are shutting down their vaccination sites. Already, the panic is setting in.

The $15 billion in Covid aid failed to gain enough support in Congress’s most recent $1.5 trillion spending plan that takes the country through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. Those hit hardest by not funding Covid relief will be those without health insurance and those who treat them.