 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Debating among Democrats not a sign of weakness

Democrats have two distinct factions, moderates and progressives, which aren't afraid to exercise their clout. Republicans, on the other hand, are in lockstep, no matter the issue.

October 5, 2021 - 10:06 AM

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi leave a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Friday, Oct. 1. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

When Democrats failed last week to call a vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, many took it as a sign his agenda was doomed.

After all, if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi couldn’t round up the votes in two days, it must be a no-go.

That Democrats are stepping back to ensure they have consensus on such major legislation should be of comfort. It also highlights a stark difference between today’s Democrats and Republicans. Whereas Republicans appear to be in lockstep no matter the issue, Democrats have distinct moderate and progressive factions who can and do exercise substantial clout.

