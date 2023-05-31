Debt-limit deal deserves passage, but not praise

It’s not difficult for Democrats and Republicans alike to list multiple reasons to hate the debt limit agreement reached over the weekend by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. The irony, of course, is that the partisans are often clucking about the same issues, just opposite takes on them. Expanded work requirements for those who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Aid for Needy Families program is a particularly galling imposition given how experience shows it won’t help recipients get jobs but will increase government bureaucracy. Meanwhile, there are any number of House Republicans who are wondering, “Is that all?” In return for suspending the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit until early 2025, they’ll get two years of caps on spending followed by nonbinding spending targets. This gives Speaker McCarthy an opportunity to brag about $1 trillion in reduced spending over the coming decade, but it’s based on the expectation that those in charge of the White House and on Capitol Hill after 2024 will go along with those targets. In other words, big whoop.

Make no mistake, there is some real discretionary belt tightening here — although not from the Pentagon, which was granted something of a pardon with bigger military budgets this year and next. The Internal Revenue Service takes a hit. There’s the work requirement that narrowly hits food stamp recipients ages 50 to 54 who don’t have children living with them.

There is also a formal end to student loan repayment freezes. Why hungry poor people and students struggling with debt need to be targeted in such a manner will be for GOP candidates running for office to explain on the campaign trail, one presumes.