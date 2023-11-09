Dogged reporter unfairly targeted

We were unaware until very recently that practicing journalism too “persistently” is against the law.

At least that’s the case in Calumet City, Illinois, where Daily Southtown reporter Hank Sanders was cited multiple times for what the city said were violations of an ordinance barring “interference/hampering of city employees.”

The crime: Sanders had reached out directly to several city employees about flooding issues in the south suburban community. He had the temerity to send 14 emails over a nine-day span to multiple city officials, including Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who was one of the complainants. Jones took umbrage at having three or four missives in his inbox.