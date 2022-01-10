Don’t indulge stars’ expectations of special treatment

On the eve of the Australian Open, tennis great Novak Djokovic wants permission to play even though he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The defending champion says he deserves a medical exemption to the tournament’s rules because he contracted the virus for a second time in mid-December and as such is now free of the virus.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison rebuked Serbia’s super star. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”