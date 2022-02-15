Even though Ukraine crisis is far from over, the lessons are crystal clear

Another tense weekend has come and gone in Europe, with Russian troops menacingly massed on Ukraine’s border — fortunately still on the Russian (and Belarusian) side. Hope for some sort of diplomatic escape from war is dying, but not yet dead. A central figure in the drama, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visited Kyiv Monday and was scheduled to go to Moscow Tuesday. On the eve of his trip, Moscow released video of the Russian foreign minister telling President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy is “not exhausted.”

Whether Mr. Putin does find a face-saving way to stand down or — as seems more likely — orders the bloody military assault of which the Biden administration has warned, this crisis has already taught the United States and its allies around the world certain lessons. It’s not too early to acknowledge them, and to prepare the corresponding actions.

THE OVERARCHING lesson is that democracy’s survival is intertwined with geopolitics. This is true because of the simple fact, demonstrated over and over again in the 20th century, that democratic principles do not flourish in the abstract; they must be institutionalized in secure territorial space. That is the answer to those who ask what interest the United States has in Ukraine:It is our interest in preventing a forcible anti-democratic takeover of that large space, and its population, thus setting a precedent for the intimidation or takeover of others. Yes, democracy does begin at home, and U.S. democracy needs domestic reform and strengthening; what’s also needed, though, is a critical mass of like-minded nations. Too many have already succumbed to internal decay or outside pressure.