 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Free meals for students a win-win

Congress's decision to end the meal waivers is a big mistake. With the universally free meals the playing field among students is level. No questions asked, come sit at the table.

By

Editorials

April 27, 2022 - 4:26 PM

Photo by CDC/Unsplash

For the last two years, breakfast and lunch has been provided free to all students attending public schools. 

For USD 257 schools in Iola, that has meant an additional 123 students taking advantage of the free meals, Robert Vicin, a regional manager with the district’s food service program, OPAA, told school board members Monday night.

In 2019-2020, the schools served an average 1,081 meals a week. From 2020 to 2022, the numbers have jumped to 1,204 a week. A breakfast might be pancakes, sausage and milk. Lunch fare could include pizza, salad, applesauce and milk. 

