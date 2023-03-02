Friday is the moment of truth for all of Belarus

When human rights are trampled by authoritarian regimes — protesters arrested, civil society crushed — ordinary citizens often bear the brunt. Behind the scenes, human rights defenders stand up for these citizens, despite the risks. Now is the moment of truth for one of them, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski, who faces a court verdict on Friday in Belarus that could result in up to 12 years in prison.

His alleged offense amounts to nothing more than supporting public protest. Mr. Bialiatski, 60, is the founder of Viasna, a group that since 1996 has campaigned for Belarus’s embattled civil society, focusing on unjust arrests and human rights violations under President Alexander Lukashenko. Mr. Bialiatski fought first in Soviet times and then in recent years for an independent, free Belarus. He was arrested once before, in 2011, and released after several years in prison.

In August 2020, voters overwhelmingly threw out the autocratic and erratic Mr. Lukashenko and cast their ballots for a ticket led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who demanded democracy and openness. In response, Mr. Lukashenko coerced Ms. Tikhanovskaya to flee the country and declared himself the winner, a blatant theft of the will of the people.