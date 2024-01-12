 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
Gaza is shattered. Here’s how to ease the suffering — and offer some hope

Gazans hope that something better can be made of the ruin. Otherwise, what emerges from the despair will be ugly indeed.

By

Editorials

January 12, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Smoke rises from buildings after Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, on Dec. 14, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/DPA/Abaca Press/TNS)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel this week bearing a message for the country’s leaders only an American diplomat could deliver with a high chance of being heeded: Alleviate Gaza’s misery and plan for its future. President Biden, with his rhetorical and material support for Israel’s war against Hamas, has positioned himself to influence Israeli leaders to see past their understandable outrage at the horrors of Oct. 7 and their legitimate desire to eliminate Gaza-based terrorists — and toward critical humanitarian and strategic concerns that Israeli leaders should see are in everyone’s interest, including theirs. These include minimizing civilian deaths; improving conditions for displaced Palestinians; and planning for a postwar dispensation that provides dignity to both Israelis and Palestinians, by laying the groundwork for a Palestinian state not dominated by Hamas.

The Biden administration’s challenge is extreme. But so is the need.

The Israel-Gaza war has left an ugly scar in Gaza. The war began with a gruesome and merciless terrorist attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas, followed by Israel’s military onslaught. Now, huge sections of Gaza are reduced to rubble, its civilian population huddled in tent camps, desperately in need of food and medicine.

