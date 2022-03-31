Ginni Thomas’s texts show why high court needs recusal standards

Newly revealed text messages from Ginni Thomas to a top Trump administration official show the conservative-activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wasn’t merely rooting for former President Donald Trump to win reelection. She inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering direct advice on how they might overturn the results — and infused that advice with crazed conspiracy nonsense worthy of Q-Anon’s most feverish followers.

All this as Trump was desperately trying to get the justices, including Justice Thomas, to review the election outcome. The whole episode further casts a shadow upon a Supreme Court already falling from grace with much of the American public.

It has long been problematic that Justice Thomas consistently declines to recuse himself from cases in which his wife is deeply involved as an activist. But the airing last week of the texts between Ginni Thomas and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, adds a whole new layer to the issue: They indicate the justice’s wife is in thrall to some of the most extreme, outlandish and potentially dangerous conspiracy theories out there regarding the election.