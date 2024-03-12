GOP event deserves outrage; but only if it results in change

Boy, do we miss Nikki Haley.

Although she never had a chance, Haley helped maintain decorum in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Now, the gloves are off. It’s MAGA nation full throttle.

If Friday night is to be an example, we’re headed for an ugly campaign season.

The setting was a fundraising event for the Johnson County Republican Party. Tickets sold for up to several hundred dollars. A feature of the night was to pummel a life-size effigy of President Joe Biden.

Videos and photos showed participants either kicking or using a foam bat to attack Biden’s likeness, which also was fitted with a T-shirt on which was emblazoned “Let’s Go Brandon,” code for wishing the president ill.