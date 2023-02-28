Government oversight lends credibility to cleanup after Ohio derailment

Three weeks after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which forced evacuations and widespread chemical contamination, the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern Railroad to conduct the cleanup and pay for the damages. Because the accident was Norfolk Southern’s fault, the EPA order seemed more like a Captain Obvious declaration. But the railroad actually had been hoping it could do the work on a voluntary basis, on its own timetable and by its own rules and cost structures.

In other words, keep government out of it. The nation’s railroads have, for decades, pushed hard to loosen government controls so they can move cargo with fewer restrictions and minimize costly safeguards — which is precisely why East Palestine residents now face a long-term crisis. Railroad deregulation comes at a potentially steep price to communities across the country that just want to be kept informed so they can prepare in case disaster strikes.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio might be the newest Republican to recognize that his party’s constant push for government deregulation, while great for corporate profits, is a lousy deal for everyone else. DeWine told reporters on Feb. 14 that the railroad company was not legally required to alert anyone in Ohio about the toxic cargo because only some of the cars were carrying hazardous materials.