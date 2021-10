Kansas Sen. Gene Suellentrop pleaded no contest Monday to the facts that he was more than legally drunk in the wee hours of March 16, 2021, and drove at excessive speeds on the wrong side of Interstate 70.

The plea of no contest means he agrees he could be found guilty of the facts presented, but would not confess his guilt.

Judge Jason Geier saved him the trouble by charging him with driving under the influence and reckless driving.