Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — One of the Kansas Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces five criminal charges, including the felony count, the misdemeanor DUI count and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail Friday evening, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

Mike Kagay, the Republican district attorney in Shawnee County, announced the charges, which stem from Suellentrop’s early-morning arrest last week on Interstate 70 just blocks east of the Statehouse.