 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces five criminal charges, including the felony count, the misdemeanor DUI count and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

By

News

March 29, 2021 - 9:09 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — One of the Kansas Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces five criminal charges, including the felony count, the misdemeanor DUI count and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail Friday evening, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

Mike Kagay, the Republican district attorney in Shawnee County, announced the charges, which stem from Suellentrop’s early-morning arrest last week on Interstate 70 just blocks east of the Statehouse.

Related
March 29, 2021
March 28, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 17, 2021
Most Popular