Kansas legislators use conspiracy theory to mask power grab

Smoke and mirrors are hiding the real reason a proposed constitutional amendment to change the balance of power in Topeka will be on the November ballot.
If approved, the law would allow Kansas legislators to establish veto power over current agency rules and regulations with as little as a majority vote.
The Nov. 8 issue will change the existing law that requires a two-thirds majority of both chambers to override long-established laws as well as a governor’s veto.
The danger of such a change is that it gives out-sized weight to factions on either the far right or far left to decide future law.
Increasingly, we would see Libertarians who favor hands-off government voting alongside far-right conservatives on measures that concern our air or water, public health policies, public education, etc.
THOSE favoring the change are masking those realities with the line that a bureaucratic “deep state,” is pulling the strings.
Yes, another conspiracy theory making the rounds.
“We kind of had a fourth branch of government in bureaucrats that started passing laws by imposing rules and regulations,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said after last week’s Senate approval of the measure.
Republican Rep. Dan Hawkins of Wichita echoed Ryckman, saying it’s the “bureaucrats” in Topeka who are overtaking the system.
And just who are these powerful “bureaucrats”?
State employees who work for the Departments of Labor, Education, Transportation, Revenue, Corrections, Health and Environment, Children and Families, etc.
The very people who keep the wheels of the state government turning while their elected officials are out grandstanding.
THE PUSH to overhaul the balance of power between the executive and legislative branch began festering the day Gov. Laura Kelly was elected governor. Seems it’s not enough for Republicans to have a supermajority in both the House and Senate. Their tipping point was when Kelly regarded the COVID-19 coronavirus as a public health threat and issued a temporary moratorium on schools and certain businesses and limited the size of gatherings.
Kelly was acting on the advice of officials who have devoted their careers to public health.
To date, more than 8,000 Kansans have died from the virus. So yes, it would appear the governor was acting on sound advice.
Hopefully, that’s how legislators make their decisions — on the advice of those who make it their job to study the facts.
That’s why legislators, eventually, raised taxes in 2017 after Gov. Sam Brownback’s 2012 tax cut experiment nearly drove the state into bankruptcy. Officials with the State Revenue Department — yes, bureaucrats — projected if legislators did not reverse course they faced a $900 million deficit.
Legislators get the same advice from state department heads and their staff on myriad issues, from funding our schools to repairing our roads and bridges, and, we can always hope, to expanding Medicaid.
Just as important, lawmakers are informed of the consequences of their actions, or inaction.
Our state legislators are not experts in any of these areas, though some would like you to believe otherwise.
This is not to belittle the work that they do.
Most work very hard. And most legislators — just like city and county officials — recognize they are standing on the shoulders of those whose careers are dedicated to seeing their departments work efficiently and effectively. Yes they are bureaucrats. But don’t say it as if it’s a dirty word.
LAWMAKERS who slander government employees as working for a “deep state” are trying to sow fear and discord so that they can have more power.
Republicans overwhelmingly favored changing the constitution, 110 of 115, while 47 of 50 Democrats were opposed.
Such a measure would weaken the balance of power in our state government.
Come November, Kansas voters should vote no.
— Susan Lynn
