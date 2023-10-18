Kris Kobach begins campaign to defund public education

After a long period of turbulence, Kansas’ public schools have achieved a measure of financial stability in recent years. That isn’t because the often-stingy GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature — which is mandated by the state constitution to “make suitable provision” for public education — suddenly became more generous. Instead, that accomplishment is largely the result of a long-running lawsuit that compelled those legislators to finally fulfill their obligation.

Now the achievement is threatened.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office last week asked the state Supreme Court to terminate the lawsuit, and with it the court’s oversight of education funding. Because “all planned funding has been phased in successfully,” Solicitor General Tony Powell wrote in a short brief, it is time for justices to “release jurisdiction” of the case.